Pilot trapped after small plane crashes near Enumclaw (PHOTOS)

ENUMCLAW, Wash. — A pilot was trapped inside his plane after it crashed Sunday afternoon near Enumclaw.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were trying to rescue the 50-year-old man shortly after 4 p.m.

The crash happened near the 39200 block of Veezie Cumberland Road.

The pilot is alive and was able to call 911 for help. The extent of his injuries was not yet known.

An official with Puget Sound Fire said the pilot was going to be airlifted to a hospital weather permitting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.