Lightning strikes tree in Seattle as squalls bring heavy rain, hail

SEATTLE -- Rain. Hail. Lightning. Thunder.
Some areas of Puget Sound saw some quick squalls move through Sunday afternoon bringing a brief burst of rain, hail or even lightning.
The Seattle Fire Department said crews were investigating a lightning strike that hit a a tree on Carleton Ave. S. in Seattle.
Authorities said nobody was hurt and Seattle City Light crews had been notified.
Here's how the beginning of your work week is shaping up, according to Q13 News Meteorologist Katie Boer:
- TONIGHT: Slight chance showers. Little warmer. Lows: 37°
- MONDAY: 30% showers. Showers will be decreasing. Highs: 47°
- TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs: 52°
- WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny early. Slight/increasing chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs: 51°