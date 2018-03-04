Lightning strikes tree in Seattle as squalls bring heavy rain, hail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Rain. Hail. Lightning. Thunder.

Some areas of Puget Sound saw some quick squalls move through Sunday afternoon bringing a brief burst of rain, hail or even lightning.

The Seattle Fire Department said crews were investigating a lightning strike that hit a a tree on Carleton Ave. S. in Seattle.

Authorities said nobody was hurt and Seattle City Light crews had been notified.

Crews investigating lightning strike at the 6400 Blk. of Carleton Ave S. Reportedly no injuries. @SEACityLight notified pic.twitter.com/AhT3YlbTzM — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) March 5, 2018

Here's how the beginning of your work week is shaping up, according to Q13 News Meteorologist Katie Boer: