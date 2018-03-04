Center offers reward to find person who shot snow geese

ARLINGTON, Wash. — Sarvey Wildlife Center in Arlington, Washington, is offering a $5,000 reward for information about who illegally shot and killed five snow geese.

The geese were found by the side of Starbird Road between Stanwood and Mount Vernon. They were brought to Sarvey on Friday for examination.

The geese had been shot multiple times. Two were missing their heads.

WARNING: Graphic image below

The deaths were recent, but hunting season for this species ended weeks ago.

The reward is for information leading to prosecution of the poachers.

In January, Sarvey offered a reward for information regarding the shooting of a bald eagle near Snohomish.

That case remains unsolved.