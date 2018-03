RENTON, Wash. — Two people were hit by a car Sunday evening while crossing Airport Way in Renton.

According to Renton firefighters, one patient was in serious condition and a second was listed as stable. Both were taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center.

Eastbound Airport Way was blocked for about half an hour at Shattuck Ave S. It reopened around 7:15 p.m., according to Renton police.

No further details have been released.