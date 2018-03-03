× Teen dies after falling from Rattlesnake Ledge Trail in King County

NORTH BEND — The King County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a teenager died after falling several hundred feet from Rattlesnake Ledge Trail Saturday morning.

Sheriff’s officials said the teen fell sometime before 8:30 a.m. According to reports, the boy slipped on an icy portion of the trail.

Teams with multiple agencies, including Eastside Fire and Rescue and King County Search and Rescue, hiked the trail to reach the teen’s body.

Update on hiker that fell at Rattlesnake Ledge:

The teenage male fell several hundred feet after loosing his footing on icy terrain. Unfortunately, he did not survive. Our condolences to his family and friends. @KCSAR — KingcosoPIO (@kingcosoPIO) March 3, 2018

This is a developing story and will be updated.