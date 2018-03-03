× Meet Stevie! #WhyNotMePets

A goofy little dog named Stevie is looking for the perfect buddy or family to cuddle with on the couch.

Stevie is 9 years old. He’s staying at the Emerald City Pet Rescue.

Shelter staff say he doesn’t warm up to people as fast as other dogs, but once he gets to know you, he’ll be your best friend.

Stevie isn't much of an active dog, so he would love someone to be lazy with.

He was rescued from a high kill shelter in California and has been at Emerald City Pet Rescue for over a year and half.

The best home for Stevie would be a dog and kid free home.

Stevie likes to be on his own so he can be the center of attention.

He is taking medication for joint issues and osteoarthritis and is also on a weight loss diet.

If you're interested in adopting Stevie, call 206-557-4661 or you can always visit the Emerald City Pet Rescue in Seattle.