Wildlife center says 5 snow geese shot multiple times, dumped on side of road

ARLINGTON, Wash. — The Sarvey Wildlife Care Center in Arlington on Friday offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of whoever shot five snow geese multiple times and dumped them along a road in Mount Vernon.

The geese were discovered by a citizen Friday near a patch of tall trees at northbound I-5 Exit 218, off Starbird Road, in Mount Vernon.

“Hunting season ended weeks ago for this species,” the wildlife center said. “The manner in which these geese were killed was cruel and senseless. Poaching of wildlife is a crime.”

The Sarvey Wildlife Care Center said anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife at (360) 902-2928.