Some Puyallup residents briefly asked to 'shelter in place' during standoff with armed suspect

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Puyallup police asked residents of the Glenbrooke Apartments to “shelter in place” during a standoff with an armed suspect.

Authorities said around 7:00 a.m. Friday that the incident began as a domestic violence call. The suspect was not cooperating with police.

Officials said 43rd Ave SE was closed between 5th St SE and 10th St SE for a short time.

Around 8:30 a.m., police said the suspect surrendered to officers. No other details were released.

The subject on the Glenbrooke call has surrendered. Residents are now free to leave their residences. 43rd Ave SE will be open shortly. Thank you for your patience. — Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) March 2, 2018