Some Puyallup residents briefly asked to ‘shelter in place’ during standoff with armed suspect
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Puyallup police asked residents of the Glenbrooke Apartments to “shelter in place” during a standoff with an armed suspect.
Authorities said around 7:00 a.m. Friday that the incident began as a domestic violence call. The suspect was not cooperating with police.
Officials said 43rd Ave SE was closed between 5th St SE and 10th St SE for a short time.
Around 8:30 a.m., police said the suspect surrendered to officers. No other details were released.
