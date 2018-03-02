GM John Schneider: No Seahawks player ‘untouchable’ for possible trade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- Seahawks GM John Schneider said Friday that the organization won't use the franchise tag on DE Sheldon Richardson, who is to become a free agent March 14, and that no player on the roster is untouchable in a trade scenario.

ESPN reported earlier in the week that the Seahawks might be seeking to trade DL Michael Bennett.

In an interview with Q13 Sports Editor Aaron Levine at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Schneider said potential players and trades are talked about all the time.

"I think it would blow people's minds ... the things we talk about," Schneider said. "It's just part of the process. Is it something that's completely real or not real? I don't know yet. People ask us about players and we ask other teams about their players."

The general manager said the health concerns of safety Kam Chancellor and DL Cliff Avril make the next season's roster "a challenge" because they are still undergoing medical tests and it's unknown if they will continue playing football.

Asked if this is the most challenging off-season because of the tight salary cap for the Seahawks, he said, "Yeah, yeah. It means you've had a lot of good players. If you have a lot of cap room, that means you're probably picking pretty high (in the draft) and we don't want that.

"But it's a challenge," he said of the salary cap limitations.

But, he added, "We're going to be aggressive and competitive (in free agency) as we've always been."

The NFL free agency and trading starts March 14.