Santos Mendoza: U.S. Marshals in Yakima hunting federal fugitive

WANTED IN YAKIMA COUNTY —

The Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force in Yakima is on the hunt for fugitive, Santos Mendoza, who’s breaking federal probation on a drug conviction for conspiracy to possess a listed chemical with intent to manufacture a controlled substance.

The task force thinks he could be hiding in Sunnyside and has ties all over the Lower Valley area.

He’s 34 years old, 5’11” and weighs 290 to 330 pounds.

If you know where is, Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.