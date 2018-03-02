Pierce County sex offender who cut off monitoring bracelet is missing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA -- Tacoma Police, University Place Police and the Pierce County Sheriff's Department are all looking for convicted sex offender Kyle Terrence Gebhardt.

The 27-year-old is wanted for Identity Theft, Possession of Stolen Property and Failure To Register as a Level III Sex Offender.

Gebhardt had reported that he was staying on North Oakes Street in Tacoma but he cut off his GPS monitoring bracelet and has not returned to his home since January 10th.

Gebhardt was convicted of Indecent Liberties with Forcible Compulsion in 2003, Failure to Register as a Sex Offender in 2007 and 2014 and Communication with a Minor for Immoral Purposes in 2011. Gebhardt is 6’5”, 300 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County is offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who can tell officers where to find him.