Kevin Arrington: Driver accused of injecting meth before deadly crash — wanted in Seattle

Watch the video below that shows the deadly crash Kevin Arrington is wanted for.

Seattle police say Arrington was driving the red PT Cruiser you see, when he ran a red light and smashed into the back of a King County Metro bus. There were two people inside the car with him. One of them died from his injuries.

The crash at E. Denny Way and Broadway Ave. happened almost two years ago and Arrington has been on the run ever since — charged with vehicular homicide.

“The suspect in this case was later given all the breathalyzer tests and everything and found that he was under the influence of meth,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

In fact, Police say Arrington admitted to officers that he had injected crystal meth a few hours before the collision.

His passenger in the back seat spent nine days in the hospital before dying from a spinal cord injury.

“We don`t think he`s left the state. He`s just been lucky to not been caught and not been seen,” said Carner. “Let’s get this guy in custody. Somebody died as a result of his negligence."

A judge issued a nationwide warrant for Arrington’s arrest after he failed to show up for his trial.

He's 5'10" and weighs 175 pounds.

If you can tell Seattle Police where to find him, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a $1,000 cash reward.

Call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone. It is anonymous.