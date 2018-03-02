It’s ‘Your Canyon for a Day’ to help support Yakima County Crime Stoppers

YAKIMA — If you’re a bicyclist you’ve got to be part of an amazing ride to benefit Yakima County Crime Stoppers coming up in May.

It’s called “Your Canyon for a Day.”

It’s Sunday, May 20th, starting at 9am.

This is so cool: The highway going through the scenic Yakima River Canyon will be closed to cars, so that just bikers can enjoy a 35-mile, family-friendly trip!

It’s $50 dollars per person, or $85 dollars for a family of four: Two adults and two kids under 18.

All proceeds support Yakima County Crime Stoppers.

CLICK HERE to register – and enjoy the ride!