× ‘Hoops 4 Heroes:’ Soldiers vs first responders charity game tipping-off Thursday to help military

LAKEWOOD — A big basketball game for a great cause is hitting the court at Pierce College in Lakewood next Thursday evening.

It’s soldiers vs. first responders in the ‘Hoops for Heroes’ charity game that’s all to raise money for the Association of the U.S. Army that helps support troops returning home from deployment.

So come be in the stands and part of a great event and fundraiser.