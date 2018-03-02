Help ID armed robber who hit two Subway restaurants in same day, fired shot inside one

WANTED IN AUBURN and FEDERAL WAY —

Auburn Police are asking for the public’s help to ID this armed robber wearing a Seahawks hat and a Mariners sweatshirt who held up two Subway stores on Sunday.

The first robbery was just after 10am in Federal Way. He walked into the store at 32935 1st Avenue South and asked the employee for a cookie. Police say he told her, “I’m gonna need you to give me all of the money.” She could see a large bulge when he put his hands in his pockets and believed he was armed with a gun. He left out the front door after stealing the cash.

Auburn Police say later that afternoon at around 4:15pm, the same suspect entered the Subway at 4798 Auburn Way N and fired a shot into the ground after the employee declined three times to give him the money. The bullet hit a soda vending machine guard and then ricocheted. The employee wasn’t hit. The suspect then went to the till and stole the cash before running east toward D St NE.

“We feel he's going to do it again,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. “He's very calm, it's obviously not the first time, so we got a guy that's out there, he's dangerous and he is armed."

Detectives described the suspect as White or Hispanic, in his mid to late 20's, approximately 5'10" with a medium build.

If you recognize anything about him, or know his name, or where he lives -- please submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound by using the P3 Tips App on your smart phone or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit the information at http://www.P3Tips.com.