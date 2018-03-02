Dustin Simpson: Child rapist who primed prey with drugs, booze — wanted in Lewis County

WANTED IN LEWIS COUNTY —

Convicted high-risk child rapist, Dustin Simpson, is failing to register as a sex offender in Lewis County — but detectives think he could be hiding in Kennewick or another part of the Tri-Cities now.

“Mr. Simpson is a Level III offender, which is the most serious level of sex offenders and that has to do with his conviction in 2004. He was 23 at the time. The female that was involved was 15 and he supplied that 15 year old with drugs and alcohol as part of his crime, said Lewis County Dep. Chief Dusty Breen. “We now have an individual that failed to follow the court-ordered treatment, became a registered sex offender and has now failed to follow the provisions set forward for his reporting, which causes us great concern.”

Dustin simpson is 36 years old, 5’9”, weighs 230 pounds and has “Red Neck” tattooed on his arm.

Again, he could be hiding on either side of the state.

If you know where he is, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).