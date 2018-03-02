Dewayne Erickson: Convicted felon, child rapist full of tattoos — wanted in Spokane County

WANTED IN SPOKANE COUNTY —

The Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force is on the hunt for Dewayne Erickson.

The convicted child rapist is wanted by the Department of Corrections for breaking probation on robbery and assault convictions.

He’s got tattoos on his head, neck, above his eyebrows and all over this body, including a bunch of demons and spider webs.

He’s 32 years old, 5’7” and weighs around 160 pounds.

If you spot him on the street, or know where he’s hiding, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.