Bradley Jones: Violent felon with huge ‘White Pride’ tattoo — wanted in Tri-Cities

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

A huge cross saying “White Pride” on his chest is one of the many tattoos Bradley Jones has all over his body.

The High-Violent Offender was convicted of terrifying people at a Benton County skate park in 2015 — putting a knife to a guy’s stomach and saying, “I will gut you,” before punching him.

Now, he’s breaking probation on that felony assault.

Even more violent — Jones was convicted of stabbing a man nine times, puncturing the victim’s lungs in 2013.

He’s been busted for many more crimes.

Department of Corrections officers think he could be hiding in the Benton City area.

He’s 30 years old, 6’1” and weighs 160 pounds.

If you know where he is, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).