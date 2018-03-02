$5,000 Crime Stoppers reward offered to help find missing Everett man

EVERETT — Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound and the family of a missing Everett man are offering a $5,000 reward to help find him.

Matt Verdugo’s been missing since last summer. His family says he went to a rock concert at the Gorge Amphitheater on Saturday, June 17th. He made it back home to Everett the next day — then vanished. “He came home. He made some Facebook posts really early in the morning of Sunday, June 18th, and then no one has seen or heard from him since,” said Matt’s sister, Julie Ubert. “My kids ask all the time, ‘Where is he?’ So, it’s been really heartbreaking.”

Matt’s family says he’d had some drug problems in the past, but had been sober and doing well leading up to his disappearance. They say Matt had never missed a family event, like Christmas or his nephew’s birthdays. They just want him home and hope someone can help make that happen. “If anybody knows anything, has seen him, knows where he may be, has heard from him in anyway, if they could just contact Crime Stoppers. We really want to find him and bring him home. His birthday’s coming up and we’d really love to have him home for that,” said Matt’s sister.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Again, Matt's family and friends are offering a $5,000 reward to anyone you can give Crime Stoppers information leading to his location.

Call the hotline anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.