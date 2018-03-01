× Sound Transit CEO denied $31K bonus over abrasive style

SEATTLE (AP) — The CEO of Sound Transit has been denied his potential $31,290 bonus as the agency’s board members ordered him to work on fixing his abrasive management personality.

The Seattle Times reports Peter Rogoff was denied the bonus Thursday.

Rogoff will get a 5 percent annual inflation raise, to a total $328,545 in 2018, for leading the public transit agency in the Seattle metropolitan area.

Last year a law firm investigated allegations that Rogoff created a mentally unsafe work environment, which included demeaning language. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, who is a member of the board, said allegations raised questions about racial bias and sensitivity.

The board’s motion says he will undergo a leadership-development plan to include improving his listening, self-awareness and relationship building and moving away from relying on position power to accomplish agency objectives.