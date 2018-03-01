‘THANK YOU:’ Seattle reaches 10,000 NHL season ticket deposits in 12 minutes

SEATTLE — “Thank you, Seattle.”

The group trying to bring the National Hockey League to Seattle says it reached 10,000 season ticket deposits in just 12 minutes Thursday morning.

“We’re now at 25,000 and counting.”

720 seconds. That’s how long it took to hit our goal of 10,000 deposits. We’re now at 25,000 and counting. Thank you, Seattle.#NHLSeattle — NHL Seattle (@NHLSeattle_) March 1, 2018

For comparison, it took the Vegas Golden Knights, the last NHL expansion team, about six weeks to reach 10,000 season ticket deposits.

NHL Seattle said their site was running a little slow due to the demand, but that they would continue accepting deposits.

“THANK YOU — you’re making history!”

Famous supporters trying to bring professional hockey to Seattle say they hope to hear in June whether their application for an expansion team succeeds.

Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer, billionaire David Bonderman and Oak View Group Chief Executive Tim Leiweke spoke with reporters in a series of interviews Wednesday. The interviews came before Thursday’s launch of a season-ticket deposit drive meant to demonstrate fan interest in a hockey franchise.

It was the first time Bruckheimer and Bonderman have publicly discussed their interest in bringing a team to Seattle.

They say the city deserves one: It’s been more than a century since the old Seattle Metropolitans won the Stanley Cup and a decade since Seattle’s last major men’s professional winter sports franchise, basketball’s SuperSonics, bolted for Oklahoma City.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.