Logging truck driver in serious condition after crash on I-5

TACOMA, Wash. — Logs from a logging truck traveling on northbound Interstate 5 pierced the cab of a truck traveling behind it.

The driver inside that cab was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition, according to the Tacoma Fire Department.

The accident happened Thursday morning on northbound Interstate 5 near state Route 16 in Tacoma.

The backup on I-5 exceeded five miles.