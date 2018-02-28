× With so many gun bills in the works in Olympia, which are likely to succeed and fail?

SEATTLE — As major chain retail stores around the country moved to restrict gun sales Wednesday, legislators in Olympia continued to work on a number of gun bills that could tighten restrictions.

Q13 News took a look at a number of gun-related bills and where they stand in the legislative process.

SB 5992 – Bill to ban bump stocks

The Washington Legislature has passed a bill to ban trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidly.

The Senate voted 31-18 Tuesday to accept changes made by the House, which passed the bill on a 56-41 vote Friday after the chamber accepted an amendment that would allow the Washington State Patrol to set up a “buy back” program for people who already own the devices, known as bump stocks.

The measure now heads to the desk of Gov. Jay Inslee, who is expected to sign it.

SB 6298 - Bill to prohibit convicted domestic violent harassers from owning guns

The legislature has also passed a bill that would prohibit people convicted of misdemeanor domestic harassment from owning guns. The Senate voted 34-13 in early February to pass the bill.

The measure now heads to Inslee, who is expected to sign it.

SB 6620 - Bill to increase age limit for assault rifle purchases from 18 to 21

According to a spokesperson for Senate Democrats, the bill is slated for an executive session Thursday morning. The bill would raise the age to buy an assault rife from 18 to 21 and create ways for students to report dangerous behavior.

The bill is still in committee and would need to move out by the end of the session on March 8.

SB 6049 - Bill to limit high-capacity magazines

The bill is still in committee, but no action has been taken on it since January. It is likely stalled.

HB 1270 - Bill to give tax breaks for gun safety equipment

A bill that would give tax breaks for people who have purchased gun safety equipment, such as locks and safes, is stalled in committee.