SEATTLE — Seattle police said Wednesday they were searching for a 26-year-old man who they believe “threatened to harm someone” at Meany Middle School.

Police said Leonardo Rivera walked up to the school Monday morning claiming he had a knife and imitating a gun with his hand.

School security escorted Rivera off the property. School staff then called police.

Seattle police officers are now searching for Rivera and are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911.