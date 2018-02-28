One school district takes unique approach to campus security — offers free breakfast, lunch to cops

EAST WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Eastmont School District said Wednesday that “in an effort to increase the presence of armed law enforcement on school campuses,” its food services provider would be offering free breakfast and lunch for police, sheriff’s deputies, State Patrol troopers and wildlife officers.

“Officers in uniform or undercover officers with ID will be invited to eat with each other, with students, with staff, or grab and go,” the district said in a news release.

The district encompasses the public schools in the East Wenatchee area.

“The District hopes officers will take advantage of this offer as it increases law enforcement presence on school campuses, familiarizes officers to schools, and provides the opportunity to develop relationships with students who one day will be the parents, workers and leaders in the communities they serve.

The district said it is also extending an “invite for officers to grab a cup of coffee in school staff breakrooms if they want to stop in at times when breakfast and lunch are not being served.”

The district’s food services provider Sodexo will be providing the food.