Man arrested after alleged voyeurism, sexual assaults at and near Bainbridge High School

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — A man entered Bainbridge High School Wednesday, committed an act of voyeurism in the restroom, sexually assaulted a student, then struck an officer with a car while fleeing and sexually assaulted another young person off campus before he was stopped and arrested, police said.

Police Chief Matthew Hamner said that between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. the school was told by a student that a man had come into the restroom and committed voyeurism and then sexually assaulted another student.

As officers arrived, the suspect struck an officer with a car — the officer was not seriously injured — but the suspect took off. The police got his license plate number, however, Hamner said.

While police were tracking him, the suspect sexually assaulted a third high school aged student off-campus. Officers then located his car after about 90 minutes and conducted a PIT maneuver to stop him.

The suspect was arrested and will face at least six charges, mostly felonies, Hamner said.

The suspect’s identity was not released. Hamner said the suspect was unfamiliar to Bainbridge Island officers.