Healthy Living: The 2 diets studies show are good for your heart

A new study published the American Heart Associations journal "Circulation" highlights two diets they say are proven to be good for the heart.

The first is the Lacto-ovo-vegetarian diet and the second is the Mediterranean diet.

The Lacto-ovo-vegetarian diet includes eggs and dairy, but no meat or fish. The Mediterranean diet includes lots of plant based foods, olive oil, chicken and fish.

According to the research, both of these diets are equally effective in reducing heart disease risk factors. Both diets reduced body fat and overall weight by the same amount.

There was one notable difference in the two diets, but it's not necessarily a bad thing. Research found those on the vegetarian diet had a greater reduction in LDL cholesterol, while people on the Mediterranean diet saw bigger drops in triglycerides.