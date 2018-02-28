Cops: Man arrested in robbery meant to pay for gun in Everett school shooting plot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash. -- Police say they have arrested a suspect in a robbery designed to pay for a school shooting plot in Snohomish County.

The Everett Daily Herald reports two people wearing political figure masks used a rifle to hold up a convenience store on Feb. 12.

The next day a woman called police saying her grandson was plotting a mass shooting at Aces High School. That man was arrested shortly after.

But now police have arrested another 18-year-old accused of helping with the robbery.

The Herald reports police don't think the second teen was part of the school shooting plot.