Cops: Man arrested in robbery meant to pay for gun in Everett school shooting plot

EVERETT, Wash. -- Police say they have arrested a suspect in a robbery designed to pay for a school shooting plot in Snohomish County.
The Everett Daily Herald reports two people wearing political figure masks used a rifle to hold up a convenience store on Feb. 12.
The next day a woman called police saying her grandson was plotting a mass shooting at Aces High School. That man was arrested shortly after.
But now police have arrested another 18-year-old accused of helping with the robbery.
The Herald reports police don't think the second teen was part of the school shooting plot.
