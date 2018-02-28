Company responds after video appears to show FedEx worker taking firewood from a yard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- FedEx is responding to a video that appears to show a driver taking firewood from a homeowner's yard in Port Orchard.

A neighbor noticed what was happening and then took a video.

In the video, you can see an apparent FedEx worker load wood from a wood pile into the back of the FedEx delivery truck before it drives away.

The company responded with the following statement: "FedEx Ground contracts for, and expects, the highest levels of conduct from service providers and their employees. We are reviewing this incident and will take the appropriate steps to address this matter."