Hoquiam Middle School closed Tuesday for ‘safety concerns’

HOQUIAM, Wash. — Administrators decided to close Hoquiam Middle School on Tuesday, Feb. 27 because of a safety concern.

“There was a safety concern specific to HMS and law enforcement is currently investigating. All other Hoquiam schools are open.”

No further details have been released.

Just days earlier, a 12 and 15-year-old boy were arrested after school shooting threats circulated social media in two separate incidents at Tacoma middle schools.

Earlier this month, an Everett grandmother call 911 after finding disturbing entries in her grandson’s journal. The 18-year-old was arrested and charged. Detectives also uncovered a rifle and inert grenades at the teen’s home.