‘Extended closure’ of westbound I-90 due to jackknifed semi near Cle Elum

Posted 8:19 AM, February 27, 2018, by , Updated at 09:48AM, February 27, 2018

CLE ELUM, Wash. -- Troopers say to expect an "extended closure" of westbound Interstate 90 near Cle Elum after a semi jackknifed Tuesday morning.

Photos from the scene around 7:00 a.m. showed a semi blocking both lanes of the freeway.

Washington State Patrol trooper Brian Moore says large portions of the guardrail will need to be replaced.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is also at the scene working to clear the scene and repair the damage.

