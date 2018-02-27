‘Extended closure’ of westbound I-90 due to jackknifed semi near Cle Elum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLE ELUM, Wash. -- Troopers say to expect an "extended closure" of westbound Interstate 90 near Cle Elum after a semi jackknifed Tuesday morning.

Photos from the scene around 7:00 a.m. showed a semi blocking both lanes of the freeway.

Washington State Patrol trooper Brian Moore says large portions of the guardrail will need to be replaced.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is also at the scene working to clear the scene and repair the damage.

Check our live traffic map here for updates.

WB I-90 remains CLOSED in Ellensburg. Use exit 106 US 97 to SR 970 back towards Cle Elum. pic.twitter.com/ZCiHtjefyD — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) February 27, 2018