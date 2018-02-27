× Dog food, treats recalled for possible salmonella, listeria contamination

Three more dog food products are being recalled for possible salmonella or listeria contamination. This comes just weeks after a massive pet food recall also involving possible salmonella, listeria or pentobarbital contamination. Pentobarbital is most commonly used as a sedative, anesthetic or to euthanize animals.

Salmonella and listeria can harm animals that eat these contaminated products, as well as, humans who handle the contaminated products, especially if they do not wash their hands thoroughly after coming in contact with it.

These are the products affected by this latest recall:

Northwest Naturals 5lb Frozen Chicken and Salmon Pet Food Chubs The Portland-based company is recalling the product because of possible listeria contamination. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says one isolated batch of 94 cases distributed to California, Washington, Texas, Michigan, Georgia and Rhode Island and was sold through specialty pet retail stores. Affected products have a UPC code of 0 87316 38440 6 and a product best buy date code of 15 082218.

Carnivore Meat Company Vital Essentials Freeze-Dried Beef Nibblets Entree for Dogs The Green Bay, WI company is recalling 73 cases of the pet food because of possible salmonella contamination. The product was distributed in the continental U.S. through independent retailers and online at Chewy.com and Amazon.com. Affected products can be identified by the lot number: Lot #13753.

TruPet, LLC Treat Me Crunchy Beef Delight, 2.5oz Pet Treats The Milford, OH company is recalling the product because of possible salmonella contamination. The product was sold online at Chewy.comand TruDog.com. Affected products can be identified by the lot number: Lot # 20190514 13753.



So far, no illnesses have been reported. If you have any of the affected products, you are urged to return the product to the place of purchase for a refund.