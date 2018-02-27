Can humans lend a helping hand when it comes to saving NW salmon? One non-profit is working to find out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOOD CANAL, Wash. -- The more we learn about the dwindling populations of Washington's signature animal-- the Southern Resident orca whale-- the more researchers are learning about how intertwined our region's ecosystem really is.

The key to saving Puget Sound's resident killer whales could be saving their source of food: salmon.

Q13 News' Tim Joyce shows us more about one environmental group that's trying a different approach to getting more fish in the water. They're using a hands-on approach to see if a little human intervention can help instead of harm.