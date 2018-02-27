SEATTLE — With several deaths recently due to sliding snow—it’s time to talk safety in the mountains. The peak time for avalanches is from December to April, but they can happen any time when the conditions are right for a ton of snow to move without hardly any warning.

When people think avalanches here in the Northwest, we often think of backcountry skiing.

But all sorts of winter recreational activities can put you or your loved ones in harm’s way.

Q13 Meteorologist Tim Joyce takes a look at the anatomy of an avalanche and the things you need to know before you go.