Tacoma Public Schools families on edge after shooting, online threats

TACOMA, Wash. – Gunfire interrupted the morning schedule at Oakland High School in Tacoma on Monday.

Police say a student fired off one round inside the facility; nobody was injured.

The incident happened just hours before several other Tacoma Public Schools students were about to face a judge for online threats referencing two other school campuses.

Parents in this school district are already on edge after the other schools in the district were the target of online threats.

Some parents who have loved ones that go to Oakland say they learned about Monday morning’s gunfire from their kid’s text messages.

“I got the message that there was a shooting at school,” says Jessica Smith. “Terrifying, my stomach dropped. It felt like I couldn’t breathe.”

The shooting forced the Oakland campus into lockdown.

Police say a student fired off one shot while inside a boy’s bathroom. Police said the bullet then went through a wall, and through the floor right next to where freshman Kira Clark was standing.

“Scared the living crap out of me and I ran out of the school after,” she said.

Police scoured the campus looking for students who may have been involved. They also searched a car where they believe the gun may have been hidden.

Smith says she’s overwhelmed with the recent gun violence at schools across the county.

“Threats at Lincoln, threats at Truman, it’s just terrifying, honestly,” said Smith.

Smith said she couldn’t imagine lightning would strike three times in one district, and she may end up homeschooling her niece after Monday morning’s close call.

“This morning I woke up and I was like, do I really want to send her to school? But I’m like, there’s no way it would happen at her school,” she said. “And then lo and behold.”

Police insist Oakland High School was not involved in any earlier investigations into online threats.

Two students were detained by police and could face firearms charges.