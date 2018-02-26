× Security guard found dead in Vancouver homicide

VANCOUVER, Wash. — An on-duty security guard has been found dead in an apparent homicide in Vancouver, Washington.

The Vancouver Police Department says officers responded at 12:15 a.m. Monday to a report of a man on the ground. The agency has yet to provide many details of the death, but says it appears to be from homicidal violence.

The man’s name has not been released.

He worked for KnightHawk Protection, a private security business. His body was found in the parking lot of an industrial business park.

KnightHawk owner Rusty Rice says the unarmed guard was in his 70s and had been with the company for a year or so.