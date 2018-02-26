Patriot Prayer leader, whose rallies sparked clashes across NW, to run for Senate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A Washington man whose right-wing group's rallies have sparked clashes throughout the Northwest plans to run for U.S. Senate.

The Columbian newspaper reports that Joey Gibson, founder of Patriot Prayer, announced at a gathering Sunday that he'll run as a Republican against U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell.

Cantwell, a Washington state Democrat, easily won re-election to a third term in 2012 with 60 percent of the vote.

The Patriot Prayer group has organized pro-Trump rallies in Seattle, Portland, Oregon, and other cities that have drawn demonstrators, counter-protesters and anti-fascists groups. The tense rallies at times have turned violent and resulted in arrests.