Oakland High School in Tacoma on lockdown as cops investigate report of shot fired

TACOMA, Wash. -- Oakland Alternative High School was placed on lockdown Monday morning after a single gunshot was reportedly fired.

No injuries have been reported, according to Tacoma Public Schools spokesperson Dan Voelpel.

Few details were immediately known, but the Tacoma Police Department was investigating the report of one gunshot fired inside the school around 10:30 a.m.

Just days earlier, a 12 and 15-year-old boy were arrested after school shooting threats circulated social media in two separate incidents at Tacoma middle schools.

Earlier this month, an Everett grandmother call 911 after finding disturbing entries in her grandson's journal. The 18-year-old was arrested and charged. Detectives also uncovered a rifle and inert grenades at the teen's home.

