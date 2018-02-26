More snow is coming Tuesday. And Wednesday. And Thursday. And …

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – The groundhog was NOT kidding this year.

Nearly a month after Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter, you can be forgiven for thinking you’re waking up to the same weather forecast day after day after day in Western Washington.

More snow is possible just about every day through the rest of this week, Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley said on Monday, with chilly weather continuing through the weekend.

“Lowland snow is still in the forecast,” Kelley said. “Early Tuesday, we have another shot of snow. Most of it stays out toward the foothills or Hood Canal, but many will see snow early Tuesday. Right now it looking like less than an inch for most of us, but a few pockets will see up to 3 inches away from Puget Sound and up on the hills.”

Kelley said the Seattle metro area will likely just “see snow,” but with no accumulation. Later in the day, we’ll see passing rain, but the convergence zone will produce some snow and hail.

Wednesday looks a little better in the lowlands, which will mostly just see some rain. It could be one of the heaviest days of the snow in the mountains, however.

Gusty winds Wednesday night will bring back some colder air – and with it could come more lowland snow Thursday morning.

The good news? The weekend looks cold, but mostly dry.