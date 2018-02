TACOMA, Wash. — Ever wonder how the massive container cranes along Puget Sound get there?

Last Friday and Saturday, the Hong Kong-flagged Zhen Hua 28 slowly pull four huge cranes through Puget Sound to the Port of Tacoma’s Husky Terminal.

The Tacompton Files took drone video of the move.

Each crane is 434 feet tall, which is taller than the fictional monster Godzilla but shorter than the Space Needle, Northwest Seaport Alliance tweeted.

Our new generation container cranes are capable of handling larger and wider vessels entering the industry. So exactly how big are they? With the booms up they stand 434 feet high, making them taller than a famous fictional monster. #NWSACranes #Godzilla #port253 pic.twitter.com/hikmMU4lzp — NW Seaport Alliance (@SeaportNW) February 22, 2018