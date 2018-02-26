× Jordan Morris will miss season with torn ACL, Sounders say

SEATTLE – The MLS season hasn’t even started yet, and the Seattle Sounders have already suffered a major loss.

The team confirmed Monday that forward Jordan Morris will miss the entire season after tearing his ACL during a CONCACAF Champions League match last Thursday in El Salvador.

“We are going to do what is best for Jordan’s career long-term. We think he is a Sounder for the long-term, he is in the club’s long-term plans,” Sounders general manager Garth Lagerwey said in a press release. “Jordan is part of the Sounders, that has not changed, that will not change. We are going to do what’s best for him long-term, which may mean a longer recovery.”

Morris struggled with an ankle injury in the first half of last season, then suffered a hamstring injury in September that slowed him down.