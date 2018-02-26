Heather Locklear arrested following domestic dispute

Actress Heather Locklear was arrested on Sunday night following suspected domestic incident that took place at her home, according to police.

Locklear, best known for her role on ’90s primetime soap opera “Melrose Place,” was booked on one count of felony domestic battery and three counts of battery for allegedly attacking three responding Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies, according to Sargent Eric Buschow.

Police were called to Locklear’s home in Thousand Oaks, California shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night, regarding a domestic incident between Locklear and her boyfriend.

Locklear was taken into custody after deputies found evidence to support the claim that Locklear had battered her boyfriend, causing injury.

The Sheriff’s department is not releasing the name of Locklear’s boyfriend.

Buschow said Locklear was “extremely uncooperative and physically combative” with responding deputies.

Locklear was booked early Monday morning, following a brief visit to the hospital. Locklear had claimed she suffered injury earlier in the evening.

Locklear’s bail was set at $20,000, and she has been released.

CNN has reached out for further comment from Locklear’s representatives.

Locklear is set to appear in court on March 13.