Filmmaker Kevin Smith survives heart attack with ‘100% blockage’

After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground! pic.twitter.com/M5gSnW9E5h — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 26, 2018

GLENDALE, Calif. – There’s nothing funny about what happened to filmmaker and comedian Kevin Smith Sunday night.

Smith, who rose to fame following the success of the 1994 cult classic “Clerks,” was shooting a new stand-up special during a pair of comedy shows in Glendale, California.

He tweeted early Monday that he had to cancel the second show after suffering a “massive heart attack.”

“If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight,” he tweeted. “But for now, I’m still above ground.”

Smith, 47, said doctors told him he had 100% blockage of his left anterior descending artery. That kind of blockage is known as the “widow maker.”

Smith famously got kicked off a plane back in 2010 for being overweight, US Weekly reported.

That inspired a documentary called “Too Fat for 40” and an 85-pound weight loss that he showed off on Twitter in 2015.

Left: me & my kid in 2008. Right: 2 weeks ago, 85 pounds later. I shan't wear pants and will never abort the shorts. pic.twitter.com/hNY6IVEXXp — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) June 27, 2015

Kevin Smith is scheduled to appear at the House of Blues in Cleveland on April 9th with Ralph Garman.

Garman responded to Smith’s tweet with the simple message, “Love you, buddy.”

Love you, buddy. — Ralph Garman (@RalphGarman) February 26, 2018

Actor Chris Pratt also responded to Smith saying he was sending his prayers.

Kevin we don’t know each other too good but I have loved you since Clerks and I’m praying my ass off for you cause I believe in the healing power of prayer. Can you please pray with me people!? 🙏♥️ https://t.co/syB7BiQaoY — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) February 26, 2018