2 teens missing after snowshoeing near Snoqualmie Pass

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Search and rescue crews are looking for two teenagers, ages 17 and 18, who didn’t return home after snowshoeing in the backcountry near Alpental.

Their parents called 911 Sunday night to report the boys missing.

King County sheriff’s officials say they only have a small window of opportunity to look for the two before snow starts falling again.

Conditions were very poor in the area over the weekend due to heightened avalanche danger following days of heavy snowfall in the Cascades.

A dangerous weekend

The Northwest Avalanche Center listed avalanche danger as “considerable” for all of the Washington Cascades and the Olympic Mountains.

Just a day earlier, an avalanche captured on video blocked State Route 20/North Cascades Highway east of Newhalem in Whatcom County.

Elsewhere in Kittitas County, a 32-year-old Issaquah man died when five Western Washington snowmobilers were swept in an avalanche near Stampede Pass.