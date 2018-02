Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Seattle Thunderbirds left winger Dillon Hamaliuk joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine in-studio on Q It Up Sports Sunday night, talking about everything from the intensity building in the rivalry with the Everett Silvertips, to having a brother playing for the Spokane Chiefs.

Hamaliuk currently ranks seventh in the WHL in rookie points. He'll be eligible for the NHL Draft in 2019, when the draft is held in Vancouver, B.C. Interview above.