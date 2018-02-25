Rex the hero dog who was shot 3 times is back home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RENTON, Wash. -- Rex, the dog being hailed a hero, is finally back home safe Sunday after a successful surgery.

Rex was shot three times while protecting a teen during a traumatic home invasion robbery in Des Moines lastWednesdayy.

The German shepherd left BluePearl Veterinary Partner's in Renton after surgery to repair his broken tibia on his left hind leg. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Javier, the teen, who Rex risked his life for says he is going to spend some time giving back to his best friend.

"That's my little guy right there. That's my best friend," Javier told Q13 News. "He's really traumatized now fast reactions will scare him and kind of like he'll jump but I think we will get through it just work on it slowly."

We're told Rex will need to continue to visit the vet for massage therapy and physical therapy.

The family expressed their gratitude and thankfulness to everyone who donated to cover Rex's medical bills. They plan to save the money so they can continue to afford the best care for him.

The suspects in the home invasion remain at large.