Man, dog shot during home invasion robbery near Judkins Park

SEATTLE – Officers are investigating a home invasion robbery in the 1100 block of 29th Avenue S. That is a couple blocks east of Judkins Park and Playfield.

Seattle police said one man was shot about 10 p.m. Sunday. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A dog was also shot.

Officers are searching the area for suspects. If you have information, in this case, please call 911.

We’ll update this article when more information becomes available.