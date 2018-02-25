Man, dog shot during home invasion robbery near Judkins Park
SEATTLE – Officers are investigating a home invasion robbery in the 1100 block of 29th Avenue S. That is a couple blocks east of Judkins Park and Playfield.
Seattle police said one man was shot about 10 p.m. Sunday. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A dog was also shot.
Officers are searching the area for suspects. If you have information, in this case, please call 911.
We’ll update this article when more information becomes available.
47.593316 -122.295452