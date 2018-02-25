Check the latest school closures and delays
Man, dog shot during home invasion robbery near Judkins Park

Posted 10:52 PM, February 25, 2018, by , Updated at 11:16PM, February 25, 2018

SEATTLE – Officers are investigating a home invasion robbery in the 1100 block of 29th Avenue S. That is a couple blocks east of Judkins Park and Playfield.

Seattle police said one man was shot about 10 p.m. Sunday. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A dog was also shot.

Officers are searching the area for suspects. If you have information, in this case, please call 911.

We’ll update this article when more information becomes available. 

