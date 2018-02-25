Cancer survivor Bretton Chitwood drops the puck at Seattle Thunderbirds game

KENT, Wash. — Every year, a resident of the Ronald McDonald House Charities is selected to drop the puck before the Seattle Thunderbirds hockey game.

For the second year in a row, Bretton Chitwood from Lynden got the honor.

Photojournalist Mike Harvey shows why the second time around was extra special.

"I never thought cancer would bring me this opportunity," Chitwood said. "I know I had it good compared to other kids. I only lost a foot. Some people died. And then some kids lost a hand. Some kids lost their whole leg. And it just feels good that I can represent all the other kids."

The Seattle Thunderbirds Hockey Challenge has raised over 6-million for the Ronald McDonald House over the past twenty years.