Active convergence zone to dump snow in Seattle, Redmond

SEATTLE -- A very active convergence zone along the King-Snohomish County line will dump 2 to 3 inches of snow overnight and through Monday morning.

"Northeast of Seattle and east of Everett is going to stay snowy all night long and it's going to be very snow tomorrow morning for the commute," Q13 Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley said.

He warns that roads across the Puget Sound will be icy, especially cities like Seattle, Lynnwood, Redmond who saw hail, snow, rain, and wind Sunday.

But the snow should stop by late morning and Monday during the day will be mostly dry with some sunny periods

The Cascades received more than 30 inches of snow this weekend. Kelley said another 20 inches is expected to fall Monday and Tuesday with another round of heavy snow Wednesday for the mountains.

"If you're going to go up in the mountains Monday, it's going to be very very snow," Kelley said.

Tuesday brings another round of rain/snow for some areas. Kelley said the snow level drops to just above 800 feet.

Wednesday will be wet and gusty for all and the snow level jumps up to 2000 feet.

Thursday through the weekend will be cold again with more chances for lowland snow.

Kelley said, "it is looking like March Roars in like a Lion with more Wintry weather. Too cold for us that is for sure."

Monday will be the 12th day in a row with lowland snow around the region and Kelley has snow in the forecast for the next seven days.