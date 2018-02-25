× 12 and 15-year-old boys arrested in Tacoma school shooting threats

TACOMA, Wash. — A 12 and 15-year-old boy were arrested and booked into Remann Hall after school shooting threats circulated social media in two separate incidents.

On Friday, authorities were notified of a threat at Truman Middle School. Through an investigation, detectives found, interviewed and then arrested a 12-year-old boy.

Police said a weapon was also recovered as evidence.

On Saturday, the Tacoma Police Department was informed that a 15-year-old was making similar threats to students at Lincoln High School. Detectives found that person on Sunday and arrested him after a large outpouring of tips from the community.

In both cases, Tacoma Public Schools helped the police department identify the suspects.

“Preventing school shootings requires a partnership between community members, schools and the police. No concern is too small to report. The citizens who observed these threats over social media, and made the call to report them, are to be commended,” the Tacoma Police Department wrote in their release.

This is the second and third case where police tips possibly prevented a school shooting in Western Washington.

Earlier this month, an Everett grandmother call 911 after finding disturbing entries in her grandson’s journal. The 18-year-old was arrested and charged.

Detectives also uncovered a rifle and inert grenades at the teen’s home.